Columbus Centennial’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Linden-Mckinley 32-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Centennial High on Sept. 15.

The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Centennial played in a 40-8 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Maple Heights on Sept. 1 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

