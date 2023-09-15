Cleveland VASJ recorded a big victory over Gates Mills Gilmour 49-13 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland VASJ opened with a 28-7 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense pulled in front for a 42-7 lead over the Lancers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Vikings held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Youngstown East and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Gates Mills Hawken on Sept. 1 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

