Columbus Beechcroft rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Columbus Whetstone 62-28 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-12 advantage over Columbus Beechcroft as the first quarter ended.

The two squads struggled a 28-28 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Columbus Beechcroft moved in front of Columbus Whetstone 42-28 going into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Whetstone faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Columbus Beechcroft took on McComb on Sept. 2 at McComb High School.

