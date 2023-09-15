A suffocating defense helped Columbus Eastmoor handle Columbus West 59-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus West on Sept. 15.

Columbus Eastmoor opened with a 31-0 advantage over Columbus West through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense steamrolled in front for a 59-0 lead over the Cowboys at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus West faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Columbus West faced off against Millersport and Columbus Eastmoor took on Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Sept. 1 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

