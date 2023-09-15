Columbus Marion-Franklin handled Columbus Independence 38-12 in an impressive showing at Columbus Marion-Franklin High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Columbus Marion-Franklin darted in front of Columbus Independence 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 30-6 intermission margin at the 76ers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Independence squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Columbus Independence High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Columbus Independence took on Columbus St Charles on Sept. 1 at Columbus Independence High School.

