Dublin Scioto topped Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a 3-0 overtime thriller on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second, third and fourth quarters.

Dublin Scioto held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Dublin Scioto and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Dublin Scioto faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Groveport Madison on Sept. 1 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

