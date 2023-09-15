A swift early pace pushed Canal Winchester past Columbus Franklin Heights Friday 49-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Canal Winchester opened with a 28-7 advantage over Columbus Franklin Heights through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Canal Winchester pulled to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons narrowed the gap 12-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canal Winchester faced off against Lancaster and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Columbus Briggs on Sept. 1 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.