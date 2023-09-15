Columbus Africentric left no doubt in recording a 40-7 win over Columbus Briggs in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Columbus Africentric a 14-0 lead over Columbus Briggs.

The Nubians fought to a 22-7 halftime margin at the Bruins’ expense.

Columbus Africentric charged to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Nubians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Briggs and Columbus Africentric faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Columbus Briggs High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Africentric faced off against KIPP Columbus and Columbus Briggs took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Sept. 1 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.