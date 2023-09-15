Chesterland West Geauga controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 35-12 victory over Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Chesterland West Geauga a 21-0 lead over Ashtabula Lakeside.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Wolverines got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Chesterland West Geauga took on Aurora on Sept. 1 at Aurora High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.