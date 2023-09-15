Cincinnati Oak Hills finally found a way to top Cincinnati Sycamore 27-21 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Oak Hills a 6-0 lead over Cincinnati Sycamore.

The Highlanders fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Aviators’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Aviators managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 20-13 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Cincinnati Colerain on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

