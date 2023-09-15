Cincinnati Moeller took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati St. Xavier 20-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati St. Xavier through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-3 in the final quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati St Xavier played in a 28-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against St Leon East Central and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Chattanooga McCallie on Sept. 1 at Chattanooga McCallie School.

