Cincinnati Elder grabbed a 31-21 victory at the expense of Louisville St. Xavier in Kentucky high school football on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati Elder opened with a 7-0 advantage over Louisville St. Xavier through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Louisville St. Xavier responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 24-21.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Elder and Louisville St Xavier played in a 24-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Springboro.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.