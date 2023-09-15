Dayton Centerville posted a narrow 14-13 win over Clayton Northmont during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Dayton Centerville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Elks and the Thunderbolts were both scoreless.

Clayton Northmont took the lead 13-7 to start the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Elks, as they climbed out of a hole with a 14-13 scoring margin.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Clayton Northmont faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Centerville took on Pickerington Central on Sept. 1 at Dayton Centerville High School.

