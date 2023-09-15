Arlington finally found a way to top Worthington Christian 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Arlington and Worthington Christian fashioned a 21-21 stalemate through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Arlington and Worthington Christian were both scoreless.

The Red Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Arlington faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Worthington Christian took on Centerburg on Sept. 1 at Worthington Christian High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.