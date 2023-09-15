Cleveland Garfield Heights finally found a way to top Eastlake North 14-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Cleveland Garfield Heights and Eastlake North were both scoreless.

The Rangers had a 3-0 edge on the Bulldogs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cleveland Garfield Heights broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-10 lead over Eastlake North.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 3-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland Garfield Heights and Eastlake North squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cleveland Garfield Heights High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Eastlake North squared off with Madison in a football game.

