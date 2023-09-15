Bowerston Conotton Valley posted a narrow 46-39 win over Bridgeport for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Bowerston Conotton Valley moved in front of Bridgeport 26-19 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bowerston Conotton Valley moved to a 46-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Rockets prevailed.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Bridgeport faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bridgeport faced off against East Palestine and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on Newcomerstown on Sept. 1 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

