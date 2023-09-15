Columbus Bishop Watterson posted a narrow 14-10 win over Chardon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Chardon, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus Bishop Watterson through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles and the Hilltoppers dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

Chardon moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over Columbus Bishop Watterson at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Eagles, as they climbed out of a hole with a 14-10 scoring margin.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Parma Padua Franciscan and Chardon took on Avon Lake on Sept. 1 at Chardon High School.

