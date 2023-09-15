A suffocating defense helped Austintown Fitch handle Stow-Munroe Falls 41-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Austintown Fitch stormed in front of Stow-Munroe Falls 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Austintown Fitch charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Austintown Fitch faced off against Canton GlenOak and Stow-Munroe Falls took on Massillon Jackson on Sept. 1 at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

