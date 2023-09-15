A swift early pace pushed Bedford past Lyndhurst Brush Friday 27-12 for an Ohio high school football victory at Lyndhurst Brush High on Sept. 15.

Bedford darted in front of Lyndhurst Brush 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Willoughby South and Bedford took on Chardon NDCL on Sept. 1 at Bedford High School.

