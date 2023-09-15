A suffocating defense helped Columbus Northland handle KIPP Columbus 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Columbus Northland opened with a 7-0 advantage over KIPP Columbus through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Columbus Northland stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, KIPP Columbus faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Northland took on Dayton Carroll on Sept. 1 at Columbus Northland High School.

