Delaware Buckeye Valley notched a win against Fairview Park Fairview 49-33 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Delaware Buckeye Valley darted in front of Fairview Park Fairview 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-27.

Delaware Buckeye Valley jumped to a 42-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Barons held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Ashland.

