Cincinnati West Clermont topped Cincinnati Turpin 10-3 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati West Clermont opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Turpin through the first quarter.

The Wolves registered a 10-3 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Turpin took on Morrow Little Miami on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

