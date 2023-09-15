Ansonia finally found a way to top New Madison Tri-Village 30-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Ansonia an 8-7 lead over New Madison Tri-Village.

The Tigers registered a 16-15 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Ansonia squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ansonia faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and New Madison Tri-Village took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 1 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

