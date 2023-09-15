Cincinnati Princeton posted a narrow 22-16 win over Hamilton in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati Princeton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hamilton through the first quarter.

The Big Blue drew within 7-3 at halftime.

Cincinnati Princeton darted to a 14-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Blue outpointed the Vikings 13-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Hamilton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton took on Mason on Sept. 1 at Hamilton High School.

