It was a tough night for Pickerington Central which was overmatched by Gahanna Lincoln in this 49-14 verdict.

Gahanna Lincoln opened with a 28-0 advantage over Pickerington Central through the first quarter.

The Golden Lions’ offense thundered in front for a 42-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington Central played in a 38-14 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Pickerington Central faced off against Dayton Centerville and Gahanna Lincoln took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 1 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

