Dresden Tri-Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-8 win over New Lexington at Dresden Tri-Valley High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Lexington through the first quarter.

The Panthers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 14-8.

Dresden Tri-Valley moved to a 21-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and New Lexington squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and New Lexington took on New Concord John Glenn on Sept. 1 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

