It was a tough night for Lima Perry which was overmatched by Dola Hardin Northern in this 42-12 verdict.

Dola Hardin Northern breathed fire in front of Lima Perry 28-12 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Polar Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Lima Perry squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lima Perry faced off against Crestline and Dola Hardin Northern took on Cory-Rawson on Sept. 1 at Cory-Rawson High School.

