Canton South earned a convincing 56-28 win over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Canton South moved in front of Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 28-21 advantage at halftime over the Royals.

Canton South and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian each scored in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Canton South faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton South faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley.

