Ashland knocked off Mt. Vernon 31-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Arrows fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Mt. Vernon drew within 24-14 in the third quarter.

The Arrows held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mt Vernon faced off against Delaware Hayes and Ashland took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Sept. 1 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

