Cadiz Harrison Central grabbed a 37-19 victory at the expense of East Liverpool at Cadiz Harrison Central High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cadiz Harrison Central a 6-0 lead over East Liverpool.

The Huskies opened a colossal 31-0 gap over the Potters at halftime.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Potters enjoyed a 19-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and East Liverpool faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Malvern and East Liverpool took on Salem on Sept. 1 at East Liverpool High School.

