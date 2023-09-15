Canton McKinley posted a narrow 28-27 win over Uniontown Green for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Uniontown Green, as it began with a 27-7 edge over Canton McKinley through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Uniontown Green with a 27-21 lead over Canton McKinley heading into the third quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled Canton McKinley’s defeat of Uniontown Green.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Green squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Uniontown Green High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Canton McKinley squared off with Dublin Coffman in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.