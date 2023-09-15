Canton GlenOak topped North Canton Hoover 27-24 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Canton GlenOak opened with a 13-7 advantage over North Canton Hoover through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 20-14 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vikings’ 10-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Canton GlenOak squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton GlenOak faced off against Austintown Fitch and North Canton Hoover took on St. Catharines Royal Imperial Collegiate on Sept. 1 at North Canton Hoover High School.

