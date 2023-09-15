Clarksville Clinton-Massie finally found a way to top Harrison 21-14 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie darted in front of Harrison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Harrison showed some mettle by fighting back to a 7-6 count in the third quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Harrison faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Sept. 1 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

