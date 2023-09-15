Coldwater controlled the action to earn an impressive 33-7 win against St. Henry on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Coldwater a 7-0 lead over St. Henry.

The Cavaliers’ offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Coldwater steamrolled to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Coldwater and St. Henry played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Coldwater faced off against Fort Recovery and St. Henry took on Anna on Sept. 1 at St. Henry.

