Columbus Hamilton Township controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-17 win against Ashville Teays Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Rangers fought to a 23-17 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Columbus Hamilton Township breathed fire to a 37-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Columbus Centennial on Sept. 1 at Columbus Centennial High School.

