Circleville Logan Elm dismissed Lancaster Fairfield Union by a 48-21 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Circleville Logan Elm a 27-0 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Vincent Warren and Circleville Logan Elm took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Sept. 1 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

