Bloom-Carroll left no doubt in recording a 35-15 win over Baltimore Liberty Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Bloom-Carroll opened with a 14-0 advantage over Baltimore Liberty Union through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-7.

The Lions outpointed the Bulldogs 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Nelsonville-York on Sept. 1 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.