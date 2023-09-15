Circleville handed Amanda-Clearcreek a tough 14-3 loss during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Circleville a 7-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Amanda-Clearcreek got within 7-3.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Circleville and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 50-19 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Circleville faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Frankfort Adena on Sept. 1 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

