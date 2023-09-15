Chillicothe finally found a way to top Logan 17-14 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Logan started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Chillicothe at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Logan enjoyed a 14-3 lead over Chillicothe to start the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers pulled off a stirring 14-0 final quarter to trip the Chieftains.

The last time Chillicothe and Logan played in a 24-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chillicothe faced off against Westerville North and Logan took on Thornville Sheridan on Sept. 1 at Logan High School.

