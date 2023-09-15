Columbus Grandview Heights notched a win against Arcadia 21-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Arcadia High on Sept. 15.

The Bobcats’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Columbus Grandview Heights darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Arcadia faced off against Van Buren and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Johnstown Northridge on Sept. 1 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.