Columbus Bishop Ready used overtime to slip past Columbus St. Francis DeSales 43-42 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus St. Francis DeSales, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Columbus Bishop Ready through the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 21-21 deadlock.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbus Bishop Ready and Columbus St. Francis DeSales locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Neither squad could muster points in the fourth quarter.

Columbus Bishop Ready held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 1 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

