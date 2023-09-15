Canton Central Catholic finally found a way to top Alliance 48-46 for an Ohio high school football victory at Alliance High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Canton Central Catholic and Alliance fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 27-27 deadlock.

Alliance had a 40-34 edge on Canton Central Catholic at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders pulled off a stirring 14-6 final quarter to trip the Aviators.

Last season, Alliance and Canton Central Catholic faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Alliance faced off against Streetsboro and Canton Central Catholic took on Richmond Heights on Sept. 1 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

