Beloit West Branch’s defense throttled Warren Howland, resulting in a 49-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Beloit West Branch a 21-0 lead over Warren Howland.

The Warriors fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Warren Howland faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Beloit West Branch faced off against Girard and Warren Howland took on Hubbard on Sept. 1 at Hubbard High School.

