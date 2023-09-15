Dayton Chaminade-Julienne recorded a big victory over Trenton Edgewood 28-7 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne opened with a 14-7 advantage over Trenton Edgewood through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Trenton Edgewood and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne played in a 35-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Hamilton Badin and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Sept. 1 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.