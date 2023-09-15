It was a tough night for Middletown Madison which was overmatched by Brookville in this 42-21 verdict.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Mohawks.

Brookville thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Mohawks’ 21-14 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Brookville and Middletown Madison squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Middletown Madison faced off against New Paris National Trail and Brookville took on St Paris Graham on Sept. 1 at St Paris Graham High School.

