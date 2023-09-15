Caledonia River Valley left no doubt on Friday, controlling Marion Pleasant from start to finish for a 64-43 victory on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Caledonia River Valley a 22-14 lead over Marion Pleasant.

The Vikings registered a 50-27 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Marion Pleasant fought back in the third quarter to make it 64-43.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Caledonia River Valley and Marion Pleasant played in a 64-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Marion Pleasant took on Whitehall-Yearling on Sept. 1 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

