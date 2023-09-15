Fredericktown collected a solid win over Mt. Gilead in a 26-7 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Indians moved ahead by earning a 7-0 advantage over the Freddies at the end of the second quarter.

Fredericktown broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-7 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The Freddies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mt Gilead faced off against Grove City Christian and Fredericktown took on Utica on Sept. 1 at Utica High School.

