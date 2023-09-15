Defiance controlled the action to earn an impressive 30-8 win against Lima Shawnee in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Defiance opened with an 8-0 advantage over Lima Shawnee through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Defiance steamrolled to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Defiance and Lima Shawnee played in a 28-12 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Defiance faced off against St. Marys and Lima Shawnee took on Lima Bath on Sept. 1 at Lima Bath High School.

