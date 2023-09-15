Castalia Margaretta controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-3 win against Elmore Woodmore in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Castalia Margaretta a 6-0 lead over Elmore Woodmore.

The Polar Bears registered a 21-3 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Polar Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

