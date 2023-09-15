Bascom Hopewell-Loudon left no doubt in recording a 39-7 win over Kansas Lakota in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 21-0 lead over Kansas Lakota.

The Chieftains opened a huge 39-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kansas Lakota faced off against Northwood and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Fostoria on Sept. 1 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.